TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barrington Research from $202.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the business services provider's stock. Barrington Research's price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.91% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNX. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $341.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research cut TD SYNNEX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $274.60.

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TD SYNNEX Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.32. 93,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $133.71 and a 12 month high of $296.47. The business's 50-day moving average price is $248.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.71. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $19.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX's revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. Analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CFO David Gregory Jordan sold 3,225 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.46, for a total transaction of $611,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,659,071.10. The trade was a 18.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.38, for a total value of $1,401,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,599,304.06. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock worth $4,935,282 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 164 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company's stock.

Key TD SYNNEX News

Here are the key news stories impacting TD SYNNEX this week:

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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