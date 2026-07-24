TDK (TTDKY) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY - Get Free Report) is expected to post its resultson Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect TDK to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $3.9722 billion for the quarter. TDK has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.83 billion. TDK had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, analysts expect TDK to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TDK alerts: Sign Up

TDK Stock Down 2.5%

TDK stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22. TDK has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $26.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of TDK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on TDK

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, founded in Japan in 1935, is a multinational electronics company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of electronic materials, components and systems. The company traces its origins to work on ferrite materials for magnetic applications and has since expanded into multiple product lines that serve the electronics industry worldwide. TDK is headquartered in Tokyo and operates through a network of manufacturing, research and sales facilities across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

TDK's product portfolio includes passive components such as multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), film capacitors, inductors and ferrite cores; magnetic heads and related magnetic materials; sensor and sensor systems including MEMS-based motion sensors and other sensing devices; and power electronics including power supplies and modules.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TDK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TDK wasn't on the list.

While TDK currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here