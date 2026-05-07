TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Insider Sells $2,021,000.00 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) insider Shadrak Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.5%

TEL opened at $212.92 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $149.78 and a 12 month high of $252.56. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.01 and a 200 day moving average of $225.94.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 14,999 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 287 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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