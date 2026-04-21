TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $251.92 and last traded at $252.0030, with a volume of 196894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $247.66.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TE Connectivity from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.9%

The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.41 and a 200 day moving average of $226.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 11.41%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $333,777.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $1,371,395.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,859,486.10. The trade was a 22.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 42,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,627,260 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 47.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Further Reading

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