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TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
TechnipFMC logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • TechnipFMC has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from 16 covering analysts, with 12 buy ratings, 1 strong buy, and 3 holds. The average 12-month price target is about $69.64.
  • The stock has recently been the subject of several upbeat research updates, including rating upgrades and higher price targets from firms such as Piper Sandler, UBS, and Royal Bank of Canada, many of which set targets around $80.
  • TechnipFMC reported Q1 earnings of $0.64 per share, beating estimates, while revenue rose 11.6% year over year. The company also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.05, equal to a low 0.3% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.6429.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTI. Wall Street Zen raised TechnipFMC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Sunday, May 31st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TechnipFMC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company's stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $76.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $77.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 10.62%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. TechnipFMC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

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Analyst Recommendations for TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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