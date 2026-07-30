Go Pro
→ CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent? (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

TechTarget (TTGT) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
TechTarget logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TechTarget is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens Thursday, August 6. Analysts project a loss of $0.2133 per share on revenue of approximately $119.6 million, with an earnings call scheduled for August 11.
  • The company’s latest quarter showed a significant EPS miss, reporting a $0.98 loss per share versus the $0.39 consensus estimate, although revenue of $106.05 million exceeded expectations.
  • TechTarget shares recently traded at $4.52, while analyst sentiment remains mixed: the stock has a consensus “Hold” rating, an $11.50 average price target, and 93.52% institutional ownership.
  • Five stocks we like better than TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.2133) per share and revenue of $119.5540 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $106.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.93 million. TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 113.65%.

TechTarget Stock Up 1.1%

TechTarget stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $326.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in TechTarget by 103.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,658 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TechTarget

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc operates as a specialized media and information services company focused on the technology sector. Through a network of over 140 online channels and dedicated sites covering a wide range of IT topics—from cloud computing and cybersecurity to data analytics and storage—the company delivers targeted content, research, and insights to enterprise technology buyers. TechTarget's offerings enable technology vendors and service providers to engage with qualified audiences at every stage of the purchasing cycle.

The company's core products include purchase intent data solutions and lead-generation platforms designed to identify and nurture prospects actively researching technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in TechTarget Right Now?

Before you consider TechTarget, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TechTarget wasn't on the list.

While TechTarget currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
A $5 stock inside Kennedy Space Center?
A $5 stock inside Kennedy Space Center?
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines