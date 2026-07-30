TechTarget (TTGT) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.2133) per share and revenue of $119.5540 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $106.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.93 million. TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 113.65%.

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TechTarget Stock Up 1.1%

TechTarget stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $326.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in TechTarget by 103.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,658 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TechTarget

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc operates as a specialized media and information services company focused on the technology sector. Through a network of over 140 online channels and dedicated sites covering a wide range of IT topics—from cloud computing and cybersecurity to data analytics and storage—the company delivers targeted content, research, and insights to enterprise technology buyers. TechTarget's offerings enable technology vendors and service providers to engage with qualified audiences at every stage of the purchasing cycle.

The company's core products include purchase intent data solutions and lead-generation platforms designed to identify and nurture prospects actively researching technology solutions.

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