Teck Resources (TECK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK - Get Free Report) TSE: TECK is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.9110 per share and revenue of $2.3553 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at $58.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Teck Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Teck Resources by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,258,250 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $395,101,000 after buying an additional 536,396 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 7,820,949 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $343,261,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $311,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,162,993 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $295,243,000 after purchasing an additional 381,933 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,659,725 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $248,405,000 after purchasing an additional 93,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Veritas downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TD Securities reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified natural resource company headquartered in Canada that explores for, develops and produces a portfolio of metallic and energy commodities. Its core businesses center on copper, steelmaking (metallurgical) coal and zinc, with related smelting and refining activities. Teck supplies raw materials and intermediate products to global steelmakers, metals markets and industrial customers, and operates integrated mining and processing facilities as well as earlier-stage exploration and development projects.

The company's operations and projects are located across multiple geographies, with a significant presence in western Canada and North America and additional exploration and development activities in Latin America.

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