Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bank Financial Analyst Says

Tecsys (TSE:TCS - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tecsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tecsys from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$39.10.

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Tecsys Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Tecsys stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting C$35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,283. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is C$28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.51. The stock has a market cap of C$516.79 million, a PE ratio of 88.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tecsys has a 12 month low of C$22.51 and a 12 month high of C$44.86.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Tecsys had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of C$48.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tecsys will post 0.4600739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc is engaged in the development and sale of enterprise supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, point-of-use and order management. It also provides related consulting, education and support services. The company serves healthcare systems, services parts, third-party logistics, retail and general wholesale distribution industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Canada and Other Countries.

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