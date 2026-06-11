Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.4333.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.50 to $5.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Teladoc Health from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teladoc Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

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Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.14. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $613.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $611.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Teladoc Health's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Teladoc Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In related news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 19,132 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $145,977.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 389,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,891.22. This trade represents a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 7,906 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $60,322.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 110,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $841,291.43. This represents a 6.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,870 shares of company stock worth $302,507. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 412.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 101.1% in the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,823 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company's stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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