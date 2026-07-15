Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.6850, with a volume of 1721331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings raised Teladoc Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Stock Up 5.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.10.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 6.81%.The company had revenue of $613.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Teladoc Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 5,677 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $43,315.51. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at $73,034.36. The trade was a 37.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Carlos Nueno sold 6,196 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $47,275.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,671 shares in the company, valued at $440,029.73. This represents a 9.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,195 shares of company stock worth $299,058. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Creative Planning grew its position in Teladoc Health by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,567 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,207 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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