Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the health services provider's stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.48% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.50.

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Teladoc Health Trading Down 26.6%

TDOC stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.74. 14,176,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,449,008. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 6.81%.The firm had revenue of $606.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -1.000--0.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In related news, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $43,315.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,034.36. This represents a 37.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 7,906 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $60,322.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 110,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,291.43. The trade was a 6.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,195 shares of company stock worth $299,058. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Creative Planning lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,567 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,207 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Teladoc Health

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Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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