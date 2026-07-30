Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.18, but opened at $7.66. Teladoc Health shares last traded at $6.7160, with a volume of 4,632,736 shares.

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Trending Headlines about Teladoc Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Teladoc Health this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Teladoc Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $606.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -1.000--0.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 7,906 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $60,322.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 110,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $841,291.43. The trade was a 6.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 5,677 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $43,315.51. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,034.36. This represents a 37.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,195 shares of company stock valued at $299,058. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in Teladoc Health by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,956,947 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $13,699,000 after buying an additional 1,201,947 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,860,076 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $27,021,000 after buying an additional 2,880,008 shares in the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Finally, OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company's stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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