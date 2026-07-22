Teladoc Health (TDOC) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Teladoc Health to post earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $614.9840 million for the quarter. Teladoc Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 6.81%.The business had revenue of $613.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Teladoc Health's revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teladoc Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 6,196 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $47,275.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,029.73. This represents a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 7,906 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $60,322.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 110,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $841,291.43. The trade was a 6.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 39,195 shares of company stock valued at $299,058 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,889,194 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $53,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,106 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,156,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $8,729,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,620,633 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 862,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,659,662 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Teladoc Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TDOC

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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