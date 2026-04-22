Teladoc Health (TDOC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Teladoc Health to post earnings of ($0.3412) per share and revenue of $613.8170 million for the quarter. Teladoc Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.450--0.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -1.100--0.700 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 7.92%.The company had revenue of $642.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teladoc Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Teladoc Health Stock Down 1.7%

Teladoc Health stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In related news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 27,731 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $152,243.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 364,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,664.16. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,494,255 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $52,459,000 after acquiring an additional 605,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,313 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,394 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,659,662 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,284,697 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 227,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,620,633 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 862,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on TDOC

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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