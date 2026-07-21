Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tele2 from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tele2 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tele2 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Tele2 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

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Tele2 Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock's fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.40. Tele2 has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Tele2 had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $766.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tele2 will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tele2 Company Profile

Tele2 AB is a European telecommunications company headquartered in Kista, Sweden. Since its founding in 1993, the firm has developed into a full-service provider of voice, data and multimedia solutions for both consumer and business markets. Its core offerings include mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband, voice over IP, digital television services and data network solutions, alongside emerging Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine connectivity products.

Tele2 operates primarily across the Nordic and Baltic regions, with key markets in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

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