Go Pro
→ The invention Elon called the greatest in history (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Down 70.1% in July

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Tele2 logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tele2 short interest fell sharply in July, dropping 70.1% to 24,110 shares as of July 15 from 80,604 shares on June 30. The stock’s days-to-cover ratio is now just 0.1 days.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but moderately positive, with one Strong Buy, three Buy, and three Hold ratings. MarketBeat says the stock currently carries an average rating of Moderate Buy.
  • Tele2’s latest earnings were mixed: it posted $0.09 EPS, missing estimates by $0.01, while revenue of $766.77 million came in above expectations. The company also reported strong profitability, with a 42.92% return on equity and a 33.96% net margin.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,110 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the June 30th total of 80,604 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,529 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLTZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Tele2 from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tele2 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Tele2 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tele2 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tele2 presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tele2

Tele2 Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of TLTZY opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Tele2 has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The stock's 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $766.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $750.18 million. Tele2 had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 33.96%. Analysts predict that Tele2 will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tele2

(Get Free Report)

Tele2 AB is a European telecommunications company headquartered in Kista, Sweden. Since its founding in 1993, the firm has developed into a full-service provider of voice, data and multimedia solutions for both consumer and business markets. Its core offerings include mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband, voice over IP, digital television services and data network solutions, alongside emerging Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine connectivity products.

Tele2 operates primarily across the Nordic and Baltic regions, with key markets in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tele2 Right Now?

Before you consider Tele2, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tele2 wasn't on the list.

While Tele2 currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
This tiny piece of glass could be bigger than GPUs
This tiny piece of glass could be bigger than GPUs
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Control 100 shares without spending thousands of dollars
Control 100 shares without spending thousands of dollars
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines