Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom (NYSE:TEO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom S.A. (NYSE:TEO - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.12 and traded as high as $13.16. Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom shares last traded at $13.0690, with a volume of 218,416 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from $8.60 to $9.20 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom

Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom

In related news, Director Alejandro Alberto Urricelqui acquired 38,890 shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $522,292.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 399,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,243.64. This trade represents a 10.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom in the first quarter worth about $1,015,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom in the first quarter worth $8,565,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom by 8.3% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,330 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom in the 1st quarter worth about $701,000.

Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom Company Profile

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom NYSE: TEO is an integrated telecommunications provider based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Originally formed through the 1990 privatization of the state-owned Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones (ENTel), the company was initially backed by Italian state carrier STET and French operator France Télécom. Since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TEO, Telecom Argentina has evolved into one of the country's principal communications groups, offering a comprehensive portfolio of voice and data services.

The company's core business activities span fixed-line telephony, mobile services, broadband internet and digital television.

Further Reading

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