Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 23.850-24.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 23.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 5.700-5.800 EPS.

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Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

TDY stock opened at $642.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $646.33 and a 200-day moving average of $580.29. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $693.38.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 14.63%.Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.850-24.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 23.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $649.00 to $677.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $666.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Teledyne Technologies

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.46, for a total value of $1,576,150.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,936.24. This represents a 48.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,533,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,390,688. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $7,214,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 89.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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