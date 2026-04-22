Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.700-5.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 23.850-24.150 EPS.

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Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $642.44 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $646.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.29. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $693.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.33. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.850-24.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 23.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $649.00 to $677.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $666.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teledyne Technologies

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total transaction of $1,533,249.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,390,688. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.92, for a total transaction of $3,154,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,025 shares in the company, valued at $32,192,693. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $7,214,750 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $54,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 89.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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