Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.96, but opened at $13.99. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 3,010 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TELNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Telenor ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered Telenor ASA from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Telenor ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Report on Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.31. The firm's fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA is a Norway-based multinational telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital services to consumers and businesses. Its core offerings include mobile voice and data services, fixed broadband, television distribution, and related value-added digital services. The company also provides enterprise solutions such as business connectivity, cloud and hosting services, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and wholesale telecommunications services.

In its consumer-facing business, Telenor operates mobile networks, broadband access and content services, and increasingly bundles digital and financial services to enhance customer engagement.

Further Reading

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