Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) Stock Price Down 17.2% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Telomir Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Telomir Pharmaceuticals shares fell 17.2% on Monday, dropping to as low as $0.8885 after trading volume surged to 239,728 shares, well above the average daily volume.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with Weiss Ratings reiterating a "sell (e+)" rating and MarketBeat data showing an overall average rating of "Hold."
  • The company recently reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, posting earnings of ($0.03) per share versus analysts’ estimate of ($0.07), but the stock still trades below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Interested in Telomir Pharmaceuticals? Here are five stocks we like better.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 17.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.8885 and last traded at $0.9192. 239,728 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 70,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -0.25.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,713 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Telomir Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,549 shares of the company's stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Telomir Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Telomir Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: TELO is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapies for cardiometabolic and fibrotic diseases. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, the company aims to identify and modulate key biological pathways implicated in tissue fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic dysregulation. Its research strategy centers on oral agents intended to address high-unmet-need conditions such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and systemic fibrotic disorders, where existing treatment options are limited.

The company's lead development candidate is an oral inhibitor currently in early-phase clinical trials that targets growth factors involved in fibrotic tissue remodeling.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Telomir Pharmaceuticals Right Now?

Before you consider Telomir Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Telomir Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Telomir Pharmaceuticals currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines