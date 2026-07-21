Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) Stock Price Down 17.2% - Here's Why

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 17.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.8885 and last traded at $0.9192. 239,728 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 70,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -0.25.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,713 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Telomir Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,549 shares of the company's stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Telomir Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Telomir Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: TELO is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapies for cardiometabolic and fibrotic diseases. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, the company aims to identify and modulate key biological pathways implicated in tissue fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic dysregulation. Its research strategy centers on oral agents intended to address high-unmet-need conditions such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and systemic fibrotic disorders, where existing treatment options are limited.

The company's lead development candidate is an oral inhibitor currently in early-phase clinical trials that targets growth factors involved in fibrotic tissue remodeling.

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