Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target to $45.00

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.17% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $49.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.53.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIRK

Birkenstock Stock Performance

NYSE:BIRK opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.13. Birkenstock has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 1,161.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 77,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 776 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Birkenstock by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 988 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company's stock.

Birkenstock News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Birkenstock this week:

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

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