Telsey Advisory Group Has Lowered Expectations for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Price

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Telsey Advisory Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.33% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSCO. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Tractor Supply from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.81.

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Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.46. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,075 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,001 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.7% during the second quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 36,668 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.9% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its position in Tractor Supply by 57.7% during the second quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 29,237 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 348.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,822 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 65,911 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tractor Supply News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tractor Supply this week:

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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