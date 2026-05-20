Telsey Advisory Group Issues Positive Forecast for CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Stock Price

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.59.

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CAVA Group Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of CAVA traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,087. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $98.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.26, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.90.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $438.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In related news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,044 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $721,259.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 327,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,148,589.50. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,345,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,590,000 after buying an additional 313,938 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,440,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $495,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,174 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,885,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,718,000 after acquiring an additional 656,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CAVA Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,318,894 shares of the company's stock worth $194,786,000 after purchasing an additional 835,628 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CAVA Group by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,953,688 shares of the company's stock worth $178,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,630 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about CAVA Group

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About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc NYSE: CAVA is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe's Kitchen.

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