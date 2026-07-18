TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU - Get Free Report) TSE: T has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.6667.

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TU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered TELUS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TELUS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings cut TELUS from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on TELUS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised TELUS from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TU

Institutional Trading of TELUS

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in TELUS by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,318,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $433,838,000 after acquiring an additional 955,779 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of TELUS by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,300,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $399,352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,470,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $388,415,000 after purchasing an additional 916,459 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,075,122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $309,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,108,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $271,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company's stock.

TELUS Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of TU stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. TELUS has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.63.

TELUS (NYSE:TU - Get Free Report) TSE: T last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.4184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.1%. TELUS's dividend payout ratio is presently 275.00%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation NYSE: TU is a Canadian telecommunications and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. It delivers a broad portfolio of consumer and business communications services across Canada, including mobile wireless, fixed-line voice, broadband internet, and television. TELUS also provides a range of enterprise services such as cloud and IT solutions, managed network services, cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) offerings for business customers.

Beyond core connectivity, TELUS has expanded into health and digital services.

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