TELUS (TSE:T) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to "Underweight"

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$20.00. Morgan Stanley's price target points to a potential downside of 8.77% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a C$18.50 price objective on shares of TELUS and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$16.75 to C$15.50 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$18.86.

Get TELUS alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on T

TELUS Stock Performance

TELUS stock traded down C$0.22 on Tuesday, hitting C$14.25. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,756,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,475,953. TELUS has a one year low of C$14.02 and a one year high of C$23.18. The firm has a market cap of C$22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.44.

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.99 billion for the quarter. TELUS had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.2267985 earnings per share for the current year.

About TELUS

TELUS Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TELUS Corporation TSX: T, NYSE: TU, crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees, and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients' products and services, and technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TELUS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TELUS wasn't on the list.

While TELUS currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here