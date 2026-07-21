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TELUS (TSE:T) Hits New 12-Month Low - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
TELUS logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TELUS shares hit a new 52-week low, falling to C$14.02 before closing near C$14.05, down from the prior close of C$14.47.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but cautious: TELUS has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$19.36, though several firms recently adjusted targets and ratings.
  • The company’s latest reported quarter showed C$4.99 billion in revenue and C$0.23 EPS, while its balance sheet and trading metrics reflect pressure, including a high debt-to-equity ratio and shares trading below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

TELUS Co. (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$14.02 and last traded at C$14.05, with a volume of 1509860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a C$18.50 price target on shares of TELUS and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Securities raised TELUS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on TELUS from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Desjardins reduced their target price on TELUS from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD raised TELUS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$19.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

TELUS Stock Down 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47.

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TELUS had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of C$4.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.2267985 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TELUS Corporation TSX: T, NYSE: TU, crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees, and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients' products and services, and technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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