TELUS (TU) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TELUS (NYSE:TU - Get Free Report) TSE: T will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect TELUS to announce earnings of $0.1396 per share and revenue of $3.5509 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

TELUS (NYSE:TU - Get Free Report) TSE: T last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.54%.The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. TELUS's revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TELUS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. TELUS has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company's 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.4184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.6%. TELUS's payout ratio is currently 275.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $12.00 target price on shares of TELUS and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS to an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised TELUS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TELUS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TELUS

Institutional Trading of TELUS

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,300,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $399,352,000 after buying an additional 16,066,539 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in TELUS by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,816,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $261,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in TELUS by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,536,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $231,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,034 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in TELUS by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,033,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $142,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,074 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TELUS by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,500,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $164,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,819 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation NYSE: TU is a Canadian telecommunications and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. It delivers a broad portfolio of consumer and business communications services across Canada, including mobile wireless, fixed-line voice, broadband internet, and television. TELUS also provides a range of enterprise services such as cloud and IT solutions, managed network services, cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) offerings for business customers.

Beyond core connectivity, TELUS has expanded into health and digital services.

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