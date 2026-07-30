Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price suggests a potential upside of 14.36% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on Tenable in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tenable from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tenable from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised Tenable from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.74.

Get Tenable alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tenable

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.80 and a beta of 0.93. Tenable has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.87 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.000 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 312.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Tenable

Here are the key news stories impacting Tenable this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Tenable reported adjusted earnings of $0.51 per share, above the $0.47 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 8.6% year over year to $268.5 million, topping expectations of $264.9 million. Tenable Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Tenable reported adjusted earnings of $0.51 per share, above the $0.47 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 8.6% year over year to $268.5 million, topping expectations of $264.9 million. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow improved. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded by 540 basis points to 24.7%, while operating cash flow reached $44.7 million and unlevered free cash flow was $45.3 million. These figures support the investment case by indicating better operating leverage. Tenable Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Non-GAAP operating margin expanded by 540 basis points to 24.7%, while operating cash flow reached $44.7 million and unlevered free cash flow was $45.3 million. These figures support the investment case by indicating better operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Full-year earnings guidance was raised above analyst expectations. Tenable forecast fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.95–$2.00, compared with the $1.66 consensus. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.49–$0.52 also exceeded the $0.42 consensus, although projected revenue of $270–$273 million was broadly in line with estimates.

Tenable forecast fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.95–$2.00, compared with the $1.66 consensus. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.49–$0.52 also exceeded the $0.42 consensus, although projected revenue of $270–$273 million was broadly in line with estimates. Positive Sentiment: AI product momentum may support future growth. Tenable launched Always On Hexa AI, an autonomous exposure-remediation offering, adding to its agentic and AI capabilities in the cybersecurity market. Tenable Launches Always On Hexa AI

Tenable launched Always On Hexa AI, an autonomous exposure-remediation offering, adding to its agentic and AI capabilities in the cybersecurity market. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains cautious. Wells Fargo assigned Tenable a Hold rating, which could limit upside enthusiasm despite the earnings beat. Tenable Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo assigned Tenable a Hold rating, which could limit upside enthusiasm despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Revenue growth remains moderate. While earnings guidance was substantially above consensus, full-year revenue guidance was approximately in line with analyst expectations, suggesting the outlook improvement is being driven more by margins and cost efficiency than accelerating sales.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tenable, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tenable wasn't on the list.

While Tenable currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here