Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.48, but opened at $27.86. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Tenable shares last traded at $30.4140, with a volume of 1,556,165 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TENB. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Tenable from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.53.

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Tenable News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tenable this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings and revenue beat expectations. Tenable reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.51, above the $0.47 consensus, while revenue reached $268.5 million, topping estimates of $264.9 million and increasing 8.6% year over year. Non-GAAP operating margin improved to 24.7%, up 540 basis points, and operating cash flow was $44.7 million. Tenable Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Tenable reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.51, above the $0.47 consensus, while revenue reached $268.5 million, topping estimates of $264.9 million and increasing 8.6% year over year. Non-GAAP operating margin improved to 24.7%, up 540 basis points, and operating cash flow was $44.7 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its earnings outlook. Tenable projected Q3 EPS of $0.49-$0.52, well above the $0.42 analyst estimate, and lifted full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $1.95-$2.00 versus consensus of $1.66. The outlook reflects record adoption of Tenable One, customer expansion and continued AI-related momentum. TENB Q2 Earnings Beat on Tenable One Momentum, Outlook Raised

Tenable projected Q3 EPS of $0.49-$0.52, well above the $0.42 analyst estimate, and lifted full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $1.95-$2.00 versus consensus of $1.66. The outlook reflects record adoption of Tenable One, customer expansion and continued AI-related momentum. Positive Sentiment: Needham turned more bullish. The firm raised its TENB price target from $30 to $36 and assigned a “buy” rating, citing potential upside following the earnings report. Needham Raises Tenable Price Target

The firm raised its TENB price target from $30 to $36 and assigned a “buy” rating, citing potential upside following the earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target and maintained a neutral view. The firm cut its target from $43 to $35 and assigned an “equal weight” rating. Although the new target remains above the recent trading level, the reduction signals caution and may offset optimism from the earnings beat and Needham upgrade. Wells Fargo Lowers Tenable Price Target

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 312.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Stock Down 1.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock's fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.87 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company's revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.000 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

Further Reading

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