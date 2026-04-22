Tenable (TENB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $258.8260 million for the quarter. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Tenable had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $260.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tenable to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The business's fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 51,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,216.50. The trade was a 30.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Quarry LP bought a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Truist Financial set a $27.00 target price on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Tenable from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tenable from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 target price on Tenable in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tenable

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

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