Tencent FY2027 EPS Estimate Increased by Erste Group Bank

Tencent Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCEHY - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank raised their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tencent in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $4.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.52. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tencent's current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.

Separately, Zacks Research cut Tencent from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.00.

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Tencent Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.34. Tencent has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.69.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited is a Chinese multinational technology conglomerate headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong. Founded in 1998, the company grew from early instant-messaging products into a diversified internet services group and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Tencent's businesses span consumer-facing applications, digital content, cloud services and financial technology, supported by a broad investment program in global technology and gaming companies.

At the consumer level Tencent operates major social and communication platforms such as QQ and WeChat (Weixin), which combine messaging, social networking, mobile payments and a wide range of mini-programs and services.

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