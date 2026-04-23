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Tenet Healthcare (THC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Tenet Healthcare logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tenet Healthcare will report Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30, with analysts forecasting $4.19 EPS and $5.396 billion in revenue, and the company guiding FY2026 EPS of $16.19–$18.47.
  • In the prior quarter Tenet beat expectations (reported $4.70 EPS vs. $4.08 consensus and $5.53B revenue), and analysts remain broadly positive with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target near $250.56.
  • Insiders have sold 46,517 shares (~$10.94M) over the last 90 days leaving insiders with 0.81% ownership, while hedge funds and other institutional investors own about 95.44% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post earnings of $4.19 per share and revenue of $5.3964 billion for the quarter. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.190-18.470 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.62. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. Tenet Healthcare's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $191.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.90. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $118.96 and a 12 month high of $247.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $271.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $250.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on THC

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $5,616,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,128.48. The trade was a 74.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.43, for a total transaction of $1,549,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,983,853.13. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 46,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,943,111 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 50.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

Read More

Earnings History for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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