Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.6667.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 762,446 shares in the company, valued at $24,177,162.66. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 5,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $190,754.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,322,161.20. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 77,201 shares of company stock worth $2,486,235 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 25,800.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company's stock.

Teradata Trading Down 1.1%

TDC stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66. Teradata has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Teradata had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Teradata's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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