Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.6667.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Teradata from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradata from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th.

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Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CRO Richard J. Petley sold 34,317 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,058,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 207,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,403,216.68. The trade was a 14.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 762,446 shares in the company, valued at $24,177,162.66. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 77,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,235 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 76.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,801 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 142,813 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,864 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 95,777 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Teradata by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,274 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,991 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company's stock.

Teradata Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TDC stock opened at $34.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.59. Teradata has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Teradata had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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