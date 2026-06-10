Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Given "Market Outperform" Rating at Citizens Jmp

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market outperform" rating restated by analysts at Citizens Jmp in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the technology company's stock. Citizens Jmp's target price points to a potential upside of 46.29% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Teradata from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Get Teradata alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teradata

Teradata Stock Down 0.6%

Teradata stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Teradata had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In related news, CRO Richard J. Petley sold 17,227 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $602,945.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 188,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,985. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 762,446 shares in the company, valued at $24,177,162.66. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 71,544 shares of company stock worth $2,295,481 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 25,800.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teradata, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teradata wasn't on the list.

While Teradata currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here