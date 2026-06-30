Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.91 and traded as high as $34.57. Teradata shares last traded at $34.3580, with a volume of 3,547,667 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TDC shares. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Teradata from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TDC

Teradata Trading Up 4.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Teradata had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Teradata's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Corporation will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 5,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $190,754.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,322,161.20. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 762,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,177,162.66. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,235. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the technology company's stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the technology company's stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the technology company's stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company's stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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