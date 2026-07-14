Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Price Down 7.3% - What's Next?

Shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) were down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.78 and last traded at $31.49. 662,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,287,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradata from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDC

Teradata Trading Down 10.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 57.44%. Teradata's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Corporation will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 5,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $190,754.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,322,161.20. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 762,446 shares in the company, valued at $24,177,162.66. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 77,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,235 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 175.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913,277 shares of the technology company's stock worth $86,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,938 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $67,125,000. Defiance ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $38,968,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Teradata by 1,158.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,294,502 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,178,000 after buying an additional 1,191,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teradata by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,388 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $95,928,000 after buying an additional 1,134,722 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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