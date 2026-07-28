Teradata (TDC) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Teradata to announce earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $396.1060 million for the quarter. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Teradata had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 24.93%.The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Teradata has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.56.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 762,446 shares in the company, valued at $24,177,162.66. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard J. Petley sold 34,317 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,058,336.28. Following the sale, the executive owned 207,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,403,216.68. This trade represents a 14.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 77,201 shares of company stock worth $2,486,235 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Teradata by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,991 shares of the technology company's stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,856 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Teradata by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,465 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company's stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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