Teradyne (TER) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Teradyne to post earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $1.2165 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teradyne to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $333.76 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $89.18 and a fifty-two week high of $487.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $381.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.05.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $394.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $348,132.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,203,344.42. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 497 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 851 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1,612.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,062 shares of the company's stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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