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TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
TeraGo logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TeraGo shares moved above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as C$1.30 and last changing hands at that level. The stock’s 200-day average was C$1.02, suggesting a short-term technical improvement.
  • Analysts remain cautious: ATB Cormark boosted its price target to C$1.25 from C$0.80 but kept a “sector perform” rating, and the broader consensus is still “Hold.”
  • Recent fundamentals were weak, with the company reporting a C$0.08 per-share loss on C$6.17 million in revenue for the quarter and forecasting continued losses for the current fiscal year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.02 and traded as high as C$1.30. TeraGo shares last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price target on TeraGo from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$1.25.

Get Our Latest Report on TGO

TeraGo Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,100.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.51, a P/E/G ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.43.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.17 million for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative return on equity of 4,295.54% and a negative net margin of 65.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TeraGo

In related news, Director Martin Pinnes acquired 65,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.36 per share, with a total value of C$88,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 299,574 shares in the company, valued at C$407,420.64. This represents a 27.71% increase in their position. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 74,500 shares of company stock worth $101,855. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

TeraGo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TERAGO provides managed network and security services to businesses across Canada ensuring highly secure, reliable, and redundant connectivity including private 5G wireless networks, Fixed Wireless access, fiber, and cable wireline network connectivity. As Canada's biggest mmWave spectrum holders, the Company possesses spectrum licenses in the 24 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum bands, which it utilizes to provide secure, dedicated SLA guaranteed enterprise grade performance that is technology diverse from buried cables ensuring high availability connectivity services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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