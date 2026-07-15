TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Earns "Buy" Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price objective points to a potential upside of 54.56% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WULF. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on TeraWulf from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on TeraWulf from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Lucid Cap Mkts raised TeraWulf to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Compass Point set a $40.00 price target on TeraWulf in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of TeraWulf from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get TeraWulf alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Stock Performance

WULF stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock's fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.82). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 611.46% and a negative return on equity of 305.07%. The firm had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul B. Prager sold 166,650 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $4,071,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,249,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,808,004.86. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,850 shares of company stock worth $12,221,864. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 25.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in TeraWulf by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TeraWulf by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,452 shares of the company's stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd lifted its position in TeraWulf by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 22,207 shares of the company's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TeraWulf, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TeraWulf wasn't on the list.

While TeraWulf currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here