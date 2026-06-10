Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Terex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

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Terex Price Performance

TEX opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14. Terex has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Terex had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Terex's payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $361,427.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,880.18. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,451 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Terex by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,497 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC now owns 48,067 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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