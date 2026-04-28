Ternium (TX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ternium (NYSE:TX - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.9170 per share and revenue of $4.0620 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Ternium (NYSE:TX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 2.72%.The business's revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ternium to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ternium Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. Ternium has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58.

Ternium Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 413.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Ternium's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TX shares. Zacks Research lowered Ternium from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Ternium from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Ternium from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ternium from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ternium

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,185 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ternium by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at $771,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ternium by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,257 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA NYSE: TX is a leading vertically integrated steel producer with operations across the Americas. The company manufactures a broad range of flat and long steel products, including hot‐rolled and cold‐rolled coils, galvanized and tin-coated sheets, plates, rebars, wire rods, bars and structural sections. These products serve diverse end markets such as automotive, construction, energy, industrial machinery, home appliances and packaging.

Established in 2005 through the consolidation of steel assets in Argentina and Mexico, Ternium has grown to operate major production facilities in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Central America and the United States.

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