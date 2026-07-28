Ternium (TX) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ternium (NYSE:TX - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $4.4087 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Ternium (NYSE:TX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Ternium had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, analysts expect Ternium to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ternium Stock Performance

Ternium stock opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ternium has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $51.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ternium from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ternium from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ternium to an "outperform" rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ternium from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ternium by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its position in Ternium by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 17,819 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ternium by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,220 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA NYSE: TX is a leading vertically integrated steel producer with operations across the Americas. The company manufactures a broad range of flat and long steel products, including hot‐rolled and cold‐rolled coils, galvanized and tin-coated sheets, plates, rebars, wire rods, bars and structural sections. These products serve diverse end markets such as automotive, construction, energy, industrial machinery, home appliances and packaging.

Established in 2005 through the consolidation of steel assets in Argentina and Mexico, Ternium has grown to operate major production facilities in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Central America and the United States.

Further Reading

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