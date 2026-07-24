TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK - Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$125.67 and traded as low as C$115.00. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at C$115.92, with a volume of 66,454 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on TerraVest Industries from C$178.00 to C$172.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$190.00 to C$140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$160.00 to C$130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TerraVest Industries from C$190.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TerraVest Industries has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$159.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$125.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$136.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.90.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 4.35%.The company had revenue of C$442.56 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 4.4510412 EPS for the current year.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company's operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment is engaged in the manufacturing of bulk LPG transport trailers, LPG delivery & service trucks, bulk LPG storage tanks, residential & commercial LPG tanks, dispensers, and other products.

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