Free Trial
→ Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer) (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells $1,350,000.00 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 15, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares on May 13 at an average price of $450, generating $1.35 million. The sale reduced his holdings by 14.21%, and Tesla said it was done to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vesting equity awards.
  • Tesla’s latest earnings beat EPS expectations, reporting $0.41 per share versus the $0.39 consensus, while revenue reached $22.39 billion. Revenue still came in slightly below estimates, though it was up 15.8% from a year earlier.
  • Wall Street remains cautious on Tesla, with analysts assigning a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $395.20. The stock was trading around $422.24 in the article, above that consensus target.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tesla.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 6th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $21.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $422.24. The company had a trading volume of 52,227,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,852,692. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $386.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.21 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Phillip Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 129,508 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $48,145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,162 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 3,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Everest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Everest Financial Group LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 171,083 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $63,600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tesla Right Now?

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
tc pixel
Your book is inside
Your book is inside
From Profits Run (Ad)
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Red Flag Warning: 4 Stocks Showing Cracks As Earnings Season Kicks Off
Red Flag Warning: 4 Stocks Showing Cracks As Earnings Season Kicks Off
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don‘t Wait for the SpaceX IPO — Buy These 5 Stocks Right Now
Don't Wait for the SpaceX IPO — Buy These 5 Stocks Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines