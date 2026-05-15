Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells $1,350,000.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $21.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $422.24. The company had a trading volume of 52,227,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,852,692. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $386.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.21 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Phillip Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 129,508 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $48,145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,162 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 3,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Everest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Everest Financial Group LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 171,083 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $63,600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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