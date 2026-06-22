Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the electric vehicle producer's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.36% from the stock's previous close.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research lowered Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $405.06.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $400.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.42, a PEG ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla has a one year low of $288.77 and a one year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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