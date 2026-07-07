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Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
July 7, 2026
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Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla’s price target from $475 to $500 and kept an outperform rating, implying about 19% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed overall: Tesla has more Buy ratings than Sell ratings, but MarketBeat says the stock’s average rating is Hold with a consensus price target of $404.64.
  • Tesla’s latest quarterly results showed earnings beat expectations with EPS of $0.41 versus $0.39 expected, though revenue of $22.39 billion came in slightly below estimates.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the electric vehicle producer's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $419.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.11, a PEG ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80. The business's 50 day moving average is $407.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.34. Tesla has a 12-month low of $288.77 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. jvl associates llc lifted its holdings in Tesla by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 24.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Tesla by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,701 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,782 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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Analyst Recommendations for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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