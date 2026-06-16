Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 1.6% - Here's Why

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $400.54 and last traded at $404.66. Approximately 39,564,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 59,691,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $411.15.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Glj Research restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Evercore upgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

Get Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 371.00, a PEG ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.80. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $399.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in Tesla by 66.7% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here